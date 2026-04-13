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Caleb Bonemer News: Hitting for impact at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bonemer is slashing .303/.385/.667 with two home runs and an 11:4 K:BB in nine games for High-A Winston-Salem.

The 20-year-old infielder now has four home runs in 20 career games at High-A, dating back to last year. Bonemer's been whiffing more than is typical (17.1 SwStr%), but he should regress to his prior norms as the sample gets bigger before potentially getting a midseason promotion to Double-A. Bonemer's .364 ISO ranks third in the pitcher-friendly Sally League.

Caleb Bonemer
Chicago White Sox
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