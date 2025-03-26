Caleb Boushley News: Starting 2025 in Triple-A

The Rangers assigned Boushley to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Boushley signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in November after appearing in just two regular-season games for the Twins in 2024. He appeared in eight spring training games and posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 11 innings. Boushley will start the 2025 campaign in Little Rock, but he could get a major-league call-up if the Rangers need right-handed depth out of the bullpen.