Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin Injury: Recovering from forearm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Durbin has been out of the Cactus League lineup since Saturday after the 25-year-old infielder was struck in the forearm by a foul ball over the weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers aren't overly concerned about the injury, with Murphy noting that X-rays on Durbin's forearm returned negative. Durbin could have played in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs if needed, but the Brewers instead opted to take advantage of Wednesday's off day to give him some extra time to heal. If he's able to play Thursday against the White Sox, Durbin will look to build momentum in his bid to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He's flashed power (two home runs) and speed (two stolen bases) through his first 10 games this spring, but he's hitting just .172.

Caleb Durbin
Milwaukee Brewers
