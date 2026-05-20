Caleb Durbin News: Back in lineup
Durbin started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Kansas City.
Durbin, who returned to the lineup following a two-day break, drove in a run with a single in his first plate appearance. He entered the game on a 1-for-18 (.056) stretch and batting just .165 for the season.
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