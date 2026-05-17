Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Beginning on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Durbin is not in Boston's starting lineup Sunday versus Atlanta, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Durbin will get a breather amidst a rough start to May, as he's batting just .150 through 14 games so far this month. Nick Sogard is starting at third base Sunday for the Red Sox.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago