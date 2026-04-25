Caleb Durbin News: Big day in Saturday's rout
Durbin went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 17-1 win over the Orioles.
The long ball, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off position playing Weston Wilson, and the steal were each the first of the season for Durbin. The 26-year-old third baseman has had a tough start to his first season with Boston, but he may be getting his feet under him -- Durbin's batting just .237 (9-for-38) over his last 11 games, but six of his hits (five doubles and a homer) have gone for extra bases.
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