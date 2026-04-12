Caleb Durbin News: Collects two RBI in win

Durbin went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over St. Louis.

Durbin was part of Boston's five-run ninth inning, the team's highest scoring inning of the season. His two-run single made it a 5-1 game, and he scored the final run. Durbin has RBI in three of the last four games, but his .114/.188/.136 slash line has been a drag on the Red Sox.