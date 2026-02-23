Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Debuts at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:09am

Durbin started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays.

Durbin made his Grapefruit League debut and was stationed at third base, where he and Marcelo Mayer are expected to see playing time this coming season. Each player will also get reps at second base. Mayer has not yet appeared in a spring game.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
