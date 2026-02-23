Caleb Durbin News: Debuts at third base
Durbin started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays.
Durbin made his Grapefruit League debut and was stationed at third base, where he and Marcelo Mayer are expected to see playing time this coming season. Each player will also get reps at second base. Mayer has not yet appeared in a spring game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More