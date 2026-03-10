Caleb Durbin News: Expected to play third base

Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Tuesday that Durbin will be the team's primary third baseman this season, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Durbin has played some second base this spring, as well, but signs had been pointing to him sticking at the hot corner where he played last season with the Brewers. He could wind up accruing enough time at second base to gain eligibility there in-season, but Durbin will enter the year eligible only at third base on most fantasy platforms. The Red Sox will likely go with either Marcelo Mayer or Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base to open the season.