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Caleb Durbin News: Keeps contributing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 4:44am

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.

It's still in the small sample size zone, but Durbin appears to be emerging from a season-opening slump. Wednesday's double marked the sixth consecutive game with an extra-base hit; the third baseman is 9-for-24 with seven RBI, one steal and three runs scored over that stretch. Durbin raised his average to a season-high .193.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
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