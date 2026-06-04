Caleb Durbin News: Keeps contributing
Durbin went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.
It's still in the small sample size zone, but Durbin appears to be emerging from a season-opening slump. Wednesday's double marked the sixth consecutive game with an extra-base hit; the third baseman is 9-for-24 with seven RBI, one steal and three runs scored over that stretch. Durbin raised his average to a season-high .193.
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