Caleb Durbin News: Keeps contributing

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.

It's still in the small sample size zone, but Durbin appears to be emerging from a season-opening slump. Wednesday's double marked the sixth consecutive game with an extra-base hit; the third baseman is 9-for-24 with seven RBI, one steal and three runs scored over that stretch. Durbin raised his average to a season-high .193.