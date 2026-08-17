Caleb Durbin News: Logs three hits Monday
Durbin went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal during the Red Sox's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Monday marked the seventh time this season (and fifth time since the All-Star break) that Durbin recorded at least three hits in a game. The 26-year-old third baseman has been on a tear at the plate since the break, slashing .330/.411/.446 with five steals, three home runs, 22 RBI and a 12:17 BB:K over 131 plate appearances.
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