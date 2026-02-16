Caleb Durbin News: Looks healthy for camp

Durbin (elbow) was spotted taking part in infield drills during Monday's full-squad workout, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Durbin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow in late October, but he doesn't look like he'll be operating with any restrictions in his first spring training with the Red Sox, who acquired him last week in a six-player deal with the Brewers. During his rookie campaign with Milwaukee, Durbin served as the team's primary third baseman and was a threat on the basepaths (18 steals in 24 attempts) and made contact at an elite clip (9.9 percent strikeout rate), but his 26.9 percent hard-hit rate ranked in the fourth percentile of all batted and limited his slugging production. With that in mind, Durbin's bat may profile better at second base rather than third base, but the Red Sox will likely give him a look at both positions throughout the spring.