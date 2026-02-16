Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Looks healthy for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Durbin (elbow) was spotted taking part in infield drills during Monday's full-squad workout, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Durbin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow in late October, but he doesn't look like he'll be operating with any restrictions in his first spring training with the Red Sox, who acquired him last week in a six-player deal with the Brewers. During his rookie campaign with Milwaukee, Durbin served as the team's primary third baseman and was a threat on the basepaths (18 steals in 24 attempts) and made contact at an elite clip (9.9 percent strikeout rate), but his 26.9 percent hard-hit rate ranked in the fourth percentile of all batted and limited his slugging production. With that in mind, Durbin's bat may profile better at second base rather than third base, but the Red Sox will likely give him a look at both positions throughout the spring.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Durbin See More
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago