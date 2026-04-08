Caleb Durbin News: Makes impact off bench
Durbin entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 with an RBI in a 3-2 win over Milwaukee. He remained in the game at third base.
Durbin pinch hit for Marcelo Mayer in a tie game with runners in scoring position against a left-hander in the sixth inning and plated the eventual game-winning run on a slow roller to second base. Following an 0-for-18 start to the season, Durbin has found moderate success since, going 4-for-15 with a walk, a double and two RBI over the last five games.
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