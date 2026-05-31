Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Makes third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 7:41am

Durbin went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over Cleveland.

Although the final score suggests this was an easy win, Durbin was a key contributor when the game was still close. His sacrifice fly in the fourth inning produced Boston's first run and a run-scoring double in the eighth gave the team a 3-1 lead before the Red Sox erupted for six runs in the final frame. This was Durbin's third consecutive start after it looked like his playing time was on the wane and threatened by Nick Sogard and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Durbin responded to the threat by hitting safely in all three starts (5-for-12) with three doubles and four RBI.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
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