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Caleb Durbin News: Named starter at 3B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 1:12pm

Durbin was informed by the Red Sox on Wednesday that he will begin the season as the club's starting third baseman, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora indicated earlier in camp that Durbin would likely open the year as the starter at the hot corner, and he's now won the job. The 26-year-old spent most of his time there as a rookie last season in Milwaukee, where he had a .256/.334/.387 slash line with 11 homers and 18 steals in 136 regular-season games.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
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