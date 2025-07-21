Menu
Caleb Durbin News: Not in lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Durbin is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Anthony Seigler will bat eighth and make the start at third base against Seattle right-hander George Kirby. Durbin has started 11 of the Brewers' last 13 games and is slashing .264/.350/.382 with five home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 20:26 BB:K across 285 plate appearances this season.

Caleb Durbin
Milwaukee Brewers
