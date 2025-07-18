Caleb Durbin News: Powers offense in win

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.

Durbin was the Brewers' offense in this contest, turning in the only multi-hit effort for either team. He opened the scoring with the RBI double in the fifth inning, then added his solo shot for insurance in the seventh. The infielder has been steady in July, going 11-for-30 (.367) over 12 games. He's up to a .265/.350/.382 slash line with five homers, 34 RBI, 35 runs scored, 13 doubles and eight stolen bases over 276 plate appearances.