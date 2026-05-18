Caleb Durbin News: Sitting for second straight day
Durbin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Nick Sogard will get the nod at third base for Durbin for the second day in a row, perhaps hinting that the latter is on shaky ground atop the depth chart. After posting a .721 OPS as a rookie with Milwaukee in 2025, Durbin has struggled mightily at the dish during his first season in Boston, slashing just .165/.247/.245 with a 15.5 percent strikeout rate -- up 5.6 percentage points from his 2025 regular season -- over 155 plate appearances.
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