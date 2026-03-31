Caleb Durbin News: Taking seat Tuesday
Durbin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Durbin is hitless through the first four contests of the season and will get a game to reset Tuesday in Houston. Andruw Monasterio will step in at the hot corner and bat sixth for Boston.
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