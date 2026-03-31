Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Durbin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Durbin is hitless through the first four contests of the season and will get a game to reset Tuesday in Houston. Andruw Monasterio will step in at the hot corner and bat sixth for Boston.

Caleb Durbin
Boston Red Sox
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