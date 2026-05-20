Caleb Durbin News: Tumbling down depth chart

Durbin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Durbin will hit the bench for a third straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher and looks to have at least temporarily ceded primary duties at third base to Nick Sogard, who has covered the position in each of those three contests. After a promising rookie campaign in Milwaukee, Durbin has mustered a lowly .169/.248/.246 slash line with Boston in 2026. His .495 OPS places him last among the 174 players in the majors who have logged at least 150 plate appearances on the season.