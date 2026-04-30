Caleb Ferguson Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Ferguson (oblique) walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday.
Ferguson threw 14 pitches (seven strikes) in his first outing while on a rehab assignment with the Lookouts. The left-hander is expected to be used as an opener Friday before throwing out the bullpen next week for Chattanooga, per MLB.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League16 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker142 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest210 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing273 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?282 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More