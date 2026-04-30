Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Ferguson threw 14 pitches (seven strikes) in his first outing while on a rehab assignment with the Lookouts. The left-hander is expected to be used as an opener Friday before throwing out the bullpen next week for Chattanooga, per MLB.com.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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