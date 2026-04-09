Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Cleared for mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It appears to be the first time Ferguson has thrown off a mound since he suffered a right oblique strain in mid-March. Ferguson will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Reds' bullpen.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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