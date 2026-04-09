Caleb Ferguson Injury: Cleared for mound work
Ferguson (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
It appears to be the first time Ferguson has thrown off a mound since he suffered a right oblique strain in mid-March. Ferguson will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Reds' bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker121 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest189 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing252 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?261 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move266 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More