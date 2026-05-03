Caleb Ferguson Injury: Makes second rehab appearance
Ferguson (oblique) allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over one inning for Double-A Chattanooga on Friday.
Ferguson threw 16 pitches (12 strikes) as a game opener in his second rehab appearance for the Lookouts. The Reds are expected to have the left-hander throw at least two more games for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League19 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker145 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest213 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing276 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?285 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More