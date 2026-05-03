Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Makes second rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over one inning for Double-A Chattanooga on Friday.

Ferguson threw 16 pitches (12 strikes) as a game opener in his second rehab appearance for the Lookouts. The Reds are expected to have the left-hander throw at least two more games for Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com reports.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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