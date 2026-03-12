Caleb Ferguson Injury: Out to begin season
Ferguson will open the season on the injured list due to an oblique injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager Terry Francona said that it is a mild oblique injury and that Ferguson will be out "a couple of weeks" and that "he has to heal the way it heels," Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports. The southpaw was signed by the Reds in December as a bullpen arm that will likely see many left-handed hitters.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker93 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest161 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing224 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?233 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More