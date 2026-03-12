Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Out to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:32pm

Ferguson will open the season on the injured list due to an oblique injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Terry Francona said that it is a mild oblique injury and that Ferguson will be out "a couple of weeks" and that "he has to heal the way it heels," Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports. The southpaw was signed by the Reds in December as a bullpen arm that will likely see many left-handed hitters.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
