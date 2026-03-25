Caleb Ferguson Injury: Sidelined by strained oblique
The Reds placed Ferguson (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Ferguson will get a late start to the season after tweaking his right oblique in mid-March. Once healthy, he's pegged for a middle-relief role in the Cincinnati bullpen.
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