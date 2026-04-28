Caleb Ferguson Injury: Starting rehab stint
The Reds assigned Ferguson to Double-A Chattanooga to begin rehab assignment Tuesday.
The left-hander opened the season on the IL due to an oblique strain but is now in the final stage of his rehab program. Ferguson will likely require at least a few appearances in the minors before being cleared to join the active roster.
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