Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Starting rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Reds assigned Ferguson to Double-A Chattanooga to begin rehab assignment Tuesday.

The left-hander opened the season on the IL due to an oblique strain but is now in the final stage of his rehab program. Ferguson will likely require at least a few appearances in the minors before being cleared to join the active roster.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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