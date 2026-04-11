Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Throwing bullpens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) threw a bullpen session Thursday that went well and is scheduled for another one Sunday, MLB.com reports.

If all goes well in Sunday's session, Ferguson could progress to facing live batters Tuesday. The next step beyond that would be a rehab assignment.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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