Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Throws back-to-back days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) walked one over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Ferguson, who also threw Thursday, worked on back-to-back days for the Bats, which is typically a final box to be checked off for a reliever before coming off the injured list. The left-hander has made four appearances combined between Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga. The Reds' bullpen has fallen apart in May (8.47 ERA) and could use Ferguson as soon as possible.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
26 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
152 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
220 days ago
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
283 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
292 days ago