Caleb Ferguson Injury: Throws sim game Monday
Ferguson (oblique) threw 16 pitches in a one-inning simulated game Monday, MLB.com reports.
Ferguson is scheduled to follow up Monday's session with another one Friday. If all goes well Friday, Ferguson will likely begin a rehab assignment of at least six appearances. The left-hander has been battling the injury since mid-March.
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