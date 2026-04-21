Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Throws sim game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:26am

Ferguson (oblique) threw 16 pitches in a one-inning simulated game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Ferguson is scheduled to follow up Monday's session with another one Friday. If all goes well Friday, Ferguson will likely begin a rehab assignment of at least six appearances. The left-hander has been battling the injury since mid-March.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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