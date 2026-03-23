Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson Injury: Will undergo second MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ferguson (oblique) is scheduled for a second MRI on March 25 to determine he's healing well, MLB.com reports.

If doctors feel like Ferguson is making progress, the left-hander could begin a throwing program. He was expected to be unavailable for start of the regular season but is pegged to return at some point in April.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
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