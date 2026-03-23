Caleb Ferguson Injury: Will undergo second MRI
Ferguson (oblique) is scheduled for a second MRI on March 25 to determine he's healing well, MLB.com reports.
If doctors feel like Ferguson is making progress, the left-hander could begin a throwing program. He was expected to be unavailable for start of the regular season but is pegged to return at some point in April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker104 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest172 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing235 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?244 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move249 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More