Caleb Ferguson News: Back from injured list
The Reds reinstated Ferguson (oblique) from the injured list Saturday.
Ferguson has been sidelined by an oblique strain since spring training. He began playing in rehab games in late April but has struggled, allowing 11 earned runs in just 7.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. Despite his poor results, the Reds are comfortable adding him back to their bullpen and will likely look to use him in middle relief.
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