Caleb Ferguson headshot

Caleb Ferguson News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Reds reinstated Ferguson (oblique) from the injured list Saturday.

Ferguson has been sidelined by an oblique strain since spring training. He began playing in rehab games in late April but has struggled, allowing 11 earned runs in just 7.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. Despite his poor results, the Reds are comfortable adding him back to their bullpen and will likely look to use him in middle relief.

Caleb Ferguson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Ferguson See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
39 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
165 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
233 days ago
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
296 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
305 days ago