Caleb Kilian News: Contract selected
The Giants selected Kilian's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Kilian won a bullpen job as a non-roster invitee after yielding just one run with an 11:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings during Cactus League play. The 28-year-old is likely to operate in middle relief initially, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushes for a more high-profile role as part of a Giants bullpen that's in flux.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Kilian See More
-
Imminent Arrivals
Three Up, Three Down: Brewers, Cubs, PiratesJanuary 11, 2024
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Striding to the TopApril 22, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 2.0March 13, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 1.0January 27, 2023
-
Farm Futures
MLB Pitching Prospect Draft For 2023September 15, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Kilian See More