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Caleb Kilian News: Earns four-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kilian struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Kilian was left a bit of a mess from Sam Hentges in the eighth inning, but he got Andy Pages to line out to end the threat. Kilian then retired the side in the ninth to pick up the second save of his career. He's regressed a bit after a dominant April, allowing three runs (two earned) with a 3:5 K:BB across 5.1 innings in May. Kilian is at a 1.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB with two saves and two holds over 19.1 innings this season. He's the current favorite for saves in the Giants' bullpen, though he may end up sharing the closing duties once Erik Miller (back) returns. That said, Kilian's ratios, aside from a high walk rate, are enticing enough to be of value to fantasy managers chasing saves.

Caleb Kilian
San Francisco Giants
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