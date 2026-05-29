Caleb Kilian News: Implodes in ninth to take loss

Kilian (1-3) was saddled with the loss and a blown save in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies, allowing five runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Tasked with protecting a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kilian gave up back-to-back singles before Hunter Goodman took him deep for a one-out, three-run homer to tie the game. Kilian then got a strikeout before allowing a third single. Ezequiel Tovar then drilled a first-pitch knuckle curve over the wall in left-center for a two-run shot to walk it off. It was Kilian's first blown save in four chances this season. His ERA jumped from 2.22 to 3.96 with a 27:12 K:BB through 25 innings following the rough outing.