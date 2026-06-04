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Caleb Kilian News: Puts out fire for fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Killian secured the save Thursday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Giants have yet to settle on a definitive closer since optioning Ryan Walker to the minor leagues, but Killian has found his way into the ninth-inning mix. Milwaukee scored three runs in the ninth Thursday to make it a 12-9 game and create a save opportunity, and the 29-year-old right-hander managed to extinguish the fire with a scoreless inning of work. Through 27.2 frames, Killian has a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB with four saves in five chances.

Caleb Kilian
San Francisco Giants
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