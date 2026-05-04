Caleb Kilian News: Records first big-league save

Kilian picked up a save against the Padres on Monday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over one inning.

With regular closer Ryan Walker having blown two straight save chances, manager Tony Vitello opted to turn to Kilian to protect a two-run, ninth-inning lead. Kilian gave up a long homer to Ramon Laureano to open the frame but was then able to set down Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado in order. Walker didn't end up pitching in the contest, but he spent some time warming up during the seventh inning, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, so he was likely available to pitch. It's not clear if the Giants are turning away from Walker as their closer just yet, though that wouldn't be surprising given his struggles so far (he's blown three of six save chances and has a 4.61 ERA through 14 appearances). Should Walker in fact be moved out of the closer role, Kilian and Keaton Winn could be the top options to step into his place, especially with Erik Miller (back) landing on the injured list Monday.