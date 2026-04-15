Caleb Kilian News: Scoreless outing Tuesday

Kilian allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Kilian earned a bullpen job during spring training and has continued to impress early in the season. The 28-year-old right-hander tossed a scoreless sixth inning Tuesday and now owns a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:4 BB:K across seven innings in eight appearances this season.