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Caleb Kilian News: Scoreless outing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Kilian allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

Kilian earned a bullpen job during spring training and has continued to impress early in the season. The 28-year-old right-hander tossed a scoreless sixth inning Tuesday and now owns a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:4 BB:K across seven innings in eight appearances this season.

Caleb Kilian
San Francisco Giants
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