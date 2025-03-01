Caleb Kilian News: Sent down to Iowa

The Cubs optioned Kilian to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kilian gave up eight hits and a walk over just 3.2 innings during spring training, so the Cubs will send him down to the minors in order to get back on track. The 27-year-old righty owns a career 9.22 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 27.1 MLB frames, however, so he would likely need to demonstrate consistent success in the minors before getting another shot in Chicago.