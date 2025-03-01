Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Kilian headshot

Caleb Kilian News: Sent down to Iowa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

The Cubs optioned Kilian to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kilian gave up eight hits and a walk over just 3.2 innings during spring training, so the Cubs will send him down to the minors in order to get back on track. The 27-year-old righty owns a career 9.22 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 27.1 MLB frames, however, so he would likely need to demonstrate consistent success in the minors before getting another shot in Chicago.

Caleb Kilian
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now