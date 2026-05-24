Caleb Kilian News: Strikes out side to secure save

Kilian earned his third save of the season in Sunday's 8-5 win over the White Sox, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kilian made easy work of the the top of the order for the White Sox, with the right-hander getting every batter he faced to strikeout swinging. It was the first time this season that he logged three strikeouts in a game, and he has collected all three of his saves over his last six outings. Kilian looks to be the Giants' preferred closer, with Erik Miller and Matt Gage also in the mix for opportunities.