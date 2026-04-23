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Caleb Thielbar Injury: Blows save, leaves with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Thielbar exited with an apparent leg injury in the ninth inning of Thursday's game versus the Phillies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Thielbar suffered a blown save when he served up a game-tying, solo home run to Adolis Garcia to lead off the top of the ninth inning. Three pitches after that, he appeared to tweak his hamstring and had to be pulled. The Cubs should offer an update on Thielbar's condition shortly. Thielbar has been filling in at closer since Daniel Palencia (oblique) went on the injured list. If Thielbar misses time, the Cubs could turn to Ben Brown to close games. Phil Maton (knee) would also be an option if he comes off the IL soon.

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
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