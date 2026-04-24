Caleb Thielbar headshot

Caleb Thielbar Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Cubs placed Thielbar on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain.

Thielbar had to come out of Thursday's game against the Phillies early after suffering an injury on the mound, and he'll now be forced to sit out at least another 15 days. The 39-year-old had been serving as Chicago's closer with Daniel Palencia (oblique) on the injured list, but that responsibility could be passed on to Ben Brown for the time being. Vince Velasquez was selected from Triple-A Iowa to fill the open spot in the Cubs' bullpen.

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago