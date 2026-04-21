Caleb Thielbar News: Called on again for save Tuesday
Thielbar retired the last two batters in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies to record the save.
The Cubs started the ninth with a 7-3 lead and deployed Jacob Webb, but he allowed two hits and only recorded one out. That's when Chicago turned to Thielbar to put out the fire with two runners on. The veteran lefty calmly got the job done on just six pitches, and he now has two saves and a win over the last three days. Thielbar is serving as the team's top option for saves with regular closer Daniel Palencia (oblique) on the injured list, and he's performed well in the role,
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