Caleb Thielbar headshot

Caleb Thielbar News: Called on again for save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Thielbar retired the last two batters in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies to record the save.

The Cubs started the ninth with a 7-3 lead and deployed Jacob Webb, but he allowed two hits and only recorded one out. That's when Chicago turned to Thielbar to put out the fire with two runners on. The veteran lefty calmly got the job done on just six pitches, and he now has two saves and a win over the last three days. Thielbar is serving as the team's top option for saves with regular closer Daniel Palencia (oblique) on the injured list, and he's performed well in the role,

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
62 days ago