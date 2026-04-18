Caleb Thielbar headshot

Caleb Thielbar News: Locks down first save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Thielbar struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

Daniel Palencia (oblique) landed on the IL on Friday, and Thielbar got the call for the Cubs' first save chance in his absence with two left-handed hitters due up for the Mets in the ninth. While the veteran southpaw didn't end up facing either of them as New York emptied its bench for pinch hitters Tommy Pham and Tyrone Taylor, Thielbar still got the job done. It's not yet clear how Cubs manager Craig Counsell intends to navigate closing situations without Palencia, but Thielbar has staked a strong early claim to being the primary option. Through eight appearances and seven innings this season, he sports a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB.

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Thielbar See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
59 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
130 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
198 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
219 days ago