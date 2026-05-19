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Caleb Thielbar News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Cubs activated Thielbar (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Thielbar wound up being sidelined for nearly a month with a left hamstring strain, but he's been cleared to return after making one scoreless rehab appearance. The left-hander had been serving as the Cubs' closer before he got hurt, but with Daniel Palencia now healthy, Thielbar will slide into a setup role.

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
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