Caleb Thielbar News: Saddled with second loss

Thielbar (1-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in an inning of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates in extra innings. He struck out three.

Thielbar had a bit of a tough-luck loss, as he allowed the automatic inherited runner to score on a soft ground ball back toward the mound with two outs in the top of the 11th inning. The veteran lefty fielded the ball but threw low to first base, and his error allowed the Pirates to move ahead 4-3. On the bright side, Thielbar struck out the side, and he now has six strikeouts and a solid 3.38 ERA across 5.1 innings so far this season working in middle relief for the Cubs.