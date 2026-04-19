Caleb Thielbar headshot

Caleb Thielbar News: Sharp in big spot again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:44pm

Thielbar (2-2) worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win Sunday against the Mets in 10 innings. He struck out one.

Thielbar pitched a clean top of the 10th inning in a 1-1 game, then picked up his second win of the year when the Cubs scored in the bottom half. The veteran lefty picked up his first save of the season Saturday and was good again in a high-leverage spot Sunday as he lowered his ERA to 2.25. With Daniel Palencia (oblique) on the injured list, Thielbar looks like Chicago's preferred end-game option for the time being, making him worth a look in most fantasy formats.

Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs
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