Calvin Faucher News: Charged with blown save Wednesday

Faucher coughed up three runs on three hits in an inning of relief during Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The right-hander got the call in the eighth inning with the Marlins protecting a 4-1 lead, but Faucher served up a three-run blast to Pete Alonso to get charged with his first blown save of 2025. The usage alone suggests he's fallen behind Anthony Bender in the pecking order for closing duties, but the bullpen picture for Miami remains cloudy, especially with Jesus Tinoco (back) on the shelf. Over his first three appearances and three innings, Faucher has a 2:3 K:BB to go along with a 9.00 ERA.