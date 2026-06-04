Calvin Faucher News: Collects fourth hold
Faucher walked one and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.
The right-hander was the bridge between an impressive outing by Max Meyer and closer Pete Fairbanks in the ninth. It was Faucher's first hold since April 27 as the rest of the Miami bullpen remains extremely volatile in terms of roles and usage. Over 25 appearances and 24 innings this season, Faucher also has four wins and a save while producing a 4.13 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 27:20 K:BB.
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