Calvin Faucher News: Could be favorite to close
Faucher will head into spring training as the favorite to close for the Marlins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 29-year-old right-hander took over the closer role in early August last season and recorded six saves in eight chances, finishing the year with a 3.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and solid 26.8 percent strikeout rate, but he missed most of September with a shoulder impingement. In his absence, Jesus Tinoco went 3-for-4 in save chances over the final weeks of the campaign, and Tinoco likely represents Faucher's biggest competition for ninth-inning work. Southpaw Andrew Nardi (elbow) could also be in the saves mix if he shows that he's healthy and can regain his 2023 form.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now