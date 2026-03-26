Calvin Faucher News: Could be top setup man for Miami
Faucher is expected to share setup duties with Anthony Bender for the Marlins to begin the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Faucher recorded a career-high 15 saves in 2025, but the offseason addition of Pete Fairbanks bumps him down to an eight-inning assignment. Faucher appears ready for Opening Day after delivering a 1.80 ERA and 5:2 K:BB in five spring innings, and he's a good bet to blow past the career-best 11 holds he produced in 2024.
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